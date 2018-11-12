The SoDak 16 has been completed for all three classes of volleyball in South Dakota, and now the brackets have been set for the state tournament.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the 2018 combined state volleyball tournaments November 15-17. Matches will begin on Thursday and Friday at noon, while Saturday will see matches start as early as 9:00 AM. The championship games will be played on Saturday night starting at 4:00 PM.

O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington punched their tickets to the Class AA tournament after victories in the SoDak 16. All three of those schools will be playing in the night session on Thursday. Sioux Falls Christian will also play the night session on Thursday as they play Parker in the Class A bracket.

Tickets information for the combined tournaments can be found here .

Thursday, November 15:

Session 1, 12:00 PM

Class AA: (9) Brookings vs. (1) RC Stevens

Class A: (8) RC Christian vs. (1) Miller

Class B: (8) Kimball White-Lake vs. (1) Northwestern

Session 1, 1:45 PM

Class AA: (5) Huron vs. (4) Watertown

Class A: (5) Elk Point-Jefferson vs. (4) Winner

Class B: (5) Faulkton Area vs. (4) Faith

Session 2, 6:00 PM

Class AA: (6) Mitchell vs. (3) O'Gorman

Class A: (6) Parker vs. (3) SF Christian

Class B: (6) Ethan vs. (3) Chester Area

Session 2, 7:45 PM

Class AA: (7) Roosevelt vs. (2) Washington

Class A: (7) Aberdeen Roncalli vs. (2) McCook Central/Montrose

Class B: (7) Burke vs. (2) Warner

Friday, November 16:

Session 3, 12:00 PM/1:45 PM

All Classes: Consolation Semifinals

Session 4, 6:00 PM/7:45 PM

All Classes: Championship Semifinals

Saturday, November 17

Session 5, 9:00 AM:

9:00 AM - All Classes 7th/8th Place Game

10:45 AM - All Classes 5th/6th Place Game

12:30 PM - All Classes 3rd/4th Place Game

Session 6 , 4:00 PM

4:00 PM - Class B Championship

6:00 PM - Class A Championship

8:00 PM - Class AA Championship