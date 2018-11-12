2018 South Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament Bracket, Schedule
The SoDak 16 has been completed for all three classes of volleyball in South Dakota, and now the brackets have been set for the state tournament.
The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the 2018 combined state volleyball tournaments November 15-17. Matches will begin on Thursday and Friday at noon, while Saturday will see matches start as early as 9:00 AM. The championship games will be played on Saturday night starting at 4:00 PM.
O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington punched their tickets to the Class AA tournament after victories in the SoDak 16. All three of those schools will be playing in the night session on Thursday. Sioux Falls Christian will also play the night session on Thursday as they play Parker in the Class A bracket.
Thursday, November 15:
Session 1, 12:00 PM
- Class AA: (9) Brookings vs. (1) RC Stevens
- Class A: (8) RC Christian vs. (1) Miller
- Class B: (8) Kimball White-Lake vs. (1) Northwestern
Session 1, 1:45 PM
- Class AA: (5) Huron vs. (4) Watertown
- Class A: (5) Elk Point-Jefferson vs. (4) Winner
- Class B: (5) Faulkton Area vs. (4) Faith
Session 2, 6:00 PM
- Class AA: (6) Mitchell vs. (3) O'Gorman
- Class A: (6) Parker vs. (3) SF Christian
- Class B: (6) Ethan vs. (3) Chester Area
Session 2, 7:45 PM
- Class AA: (7) Roosevelt vs. (2) Washington
- Class A: (7) Aberdeen Roncalli vs. (2) McCook Central/Montrose
- Class B: (7) Burke vs. (2) Warner
Friday, November 16:
Session 3, 12:00 PM/1:45 PM
- All Classes: Consolation Semifinals
Session 4, 6:00 PM/7:45 PM
- All Classes: Championship Semifinals
Saturday, November 17
Session 5, 9:00 AM:
- 9:00 AM - All Classes 7th/8th Place Game
- 10:45 AM - All Classes 5th/6th Place Game
- 12:30 PM - All Classes 3rd/4th Place Game
Session 6, 4:00 PM
- 4:00 PM - Class B Championship
- 6:00 PM - Class A Championship
- 8:00 PM - Class AA Championship