2018 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced
Brandon Valley and Roosevelt led with eight selections each as part of this year's Class 11AAA All-State Football Team.
27 athletes from eight of the nine Class 11AAA teams were selected as first-team members by members of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt tied for the most selections at eight each. Washington placed four, while both Lincoln and Aberdeen Central added two to the list. O'Gorman, Watertown, and Rapid City Stevens each had one selection on the first-team. Rapid City Central was the only team that did not have a first-team selection.
Brandon Valley (8)
- Andrew Hanson
- Jesse Steffel
- Carter Olthoff
- Jack Harvison
- Cole Siegfried
- Isiah Campbell
- Tanner Niewenhuis
- Ethan Tellinghuisen
Roosevelt (8)
- Mason Amato
- Caleb Dwyer
- Aaron Kusler
- Devonte Murphy
- Joey Otta
- Devlin McManus
- Tyler Feldkamp
- Adam Kusler
Washington (4)
- Jayden Johannsen
- Tupak Kpeayeh
- Trey Ponto
- Nate Freese
Aberdeen Central (2)
- Kaden Johnson
- Jackson Rohlfs
Lincoln (2)
- Grant Treiber
- Jacob Murphy
O'Gorman (1)
- Canyon Bauer
Rapid City Stevens (1)
- Corben Mahaffey
Watertown (1)
- Blake Holden
15 other players were selected as honorable mentions for 2018.
- Jet Olson (RCC)
- Jeremy Weidman (RCC)
- Keenan McKnight (RCC)
- Aiden Thomas (OG)
- Jacob Byrd (OG)
- Evan Wittry (OG)
- Thomas Scholten (BV)
- Zach Roggow (BV)
- Zach Hanson (LHS)
- Avry Rice (LHS)
- Tyrese Morris (RCS)
- Colton Hartford (RCS)
- Nick Geffre (WAT)
- Adam DeJong (WAT)
- Freddy Frederic (WHS)