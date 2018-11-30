2018 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

Brandon Valley and Roosevelt led with eight selections each as part of this year's Class 11AAA All-State Football Team.

27 athletes from eight of the nine Class 11AAA teams were selected as first-team members by members of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt tied for the most selections at eight each. Washington placed four, while both Lincoln and Aberdeen Central added two to the list. O'Gorman, Watertown, and Rapid City Stevens each had one selection on the first-team. Rapid City Central was the only team that did not have a first-team selection.

Brandon Valley (8)

Andrew Hanson

Jesse Steffel

Carter Olthoff

Jack Harvison

Cole Siegfried

Isiah Campbell

Tanner Niewenhuis

Ethan Tellinghuisen

Roosevelt (8)

Mason Amato

Caleb Dwyer

Aaron Kusler

Devonte Murphy

Joey Otta

Devlin McManus

Tyler Feldkamp

Adam Kusler

Washington (4)

Jayden Johannsen

Tupak Kpeayeh

Trey Ponto

Nate Freese

Aberdeen Central (2)

Kaden Johnson

Jackson Rohlfs

Lincoln (2)

Grant Treiber

Jacob Murphy

O'Gorman (1)

Canyon Bauer

Rapid City Stevens (1)

Corben Mahaffey

Watertown (1)

Blake Holden

15 other players were selected as honorable mentions for 2018.

Jet Olson (RCC)

Jeremy Weidman (RCC)

Keenan McKnight (RCC)

Aiden Thomas (OG)

Jacob Byrd (OG)

Evan Wittry (OG)

Thomas Scholten (BV)

Zach Roggow (BV)

Zach Hanson (LHS)

Avry Rice (LHS)

Tyrese Morris (RCS)

Colton Hartford (RCS)

Nick Geffre (WAT)

Adam DeJong (WAT)

Freddy Frederic (WHS)