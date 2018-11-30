2018 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Brandon Valley and Roosevelt led with eight selections each as part of this year's Class 11AAA All-State Football Team.

27 athletes from eight of the nine Class 11AAA teams were selected as first-team members by members of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt tied for the most selections at eight each. Washington placed four, while both Lincoln and Aberdeen Central added two to the list. O'Gorman, Watertown, and Rapid City Stevens each had one selection on the first-team. Rapid City Central was the only team that did not have a first-team selection.

Brandon Valley (8)

  • Andrew Hanson
  • Jesse Steffel
  • Carter Olthoff
  • Jack Harvison
  • Cole Siegfried
  • Isiah Campbell
  • Tanner Niewenhuis
  • Ethan Tellinghuisen

Roosevelt (8)

  • Mason Amato
  • Caleb Dwyer
  • Aaron Kusler
  • Devonte Murphy
  • Joey Otta
  • Devlin McManus
  • Tyler Feldkamp
  • Adam Kusler

Washington (4)

  • Jayden Johannsen
  • Tupak Kpeayeh
  • Trey Ponto
  • Nate Freese

Aberdeen Central (2)

  • Kaden Johnson
  • Jackson Rohlfs

Lincoln (2)

  • Grant Treiber
  • Jacob Murphy

O'Gorman (1)

  • Canyon Bauer

Rapid City Stevens (1)

  • Corben Mahaffey

Watertown (1)

  • Blake Holden

15 other players were selected as honorable mentions for 2018.

  • Jet Olson (RCC)
  • Jeremy Weidman (RCC)
  • Keenan McKnight (RCC)
  • Aiden Thomas (OG)
  • Jacob Byrd (OG)
  • Evan Wittry (OG)
  • Thomas Scholten (BV)
  • Zach Roggow (BV)
  • Zach Hanson (LHS)
  • Avry Rice (LHS)
  • Tyrese Morris (RCS)
  • Colton Hartford (RCS)
  • Nick Geffre (WAT)
  • Adam DeJong (WAT)
  • Freddy Frederic (WHS)

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Source: 2018 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top