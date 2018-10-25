2018 NFL Week 8 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

After this week's games, the Sioux Falls market will have seen all 32 NFL teams at least one time this season.

It only took eight weeks of the NFL season, but all teams around the league will now have been on TV one time. The last remaining team to be shown in Sioux Falls is the Miami Dolphins and that will be fulfilled as of tonight (October 25) when they face Houston on Thursday Night Football.

Don't forget that NFL Sunday begins early with another London game. Philadelphia and Jacksonville will kick off Sunday morning at 8:30 PM CT. The game will be aired live on NFL Network.

KELOLAND/CBS was in an interesting spot this week with the Chiefs and Broncos playing against each other while Jets/Bears is also available. Traditionally, we tend to see the Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs on CBS around here and that will continue this week. Sorry Bears fans.

FOX holds this week's doubleheader and almost everyone that would be considered "north" in the United States (excluding the East Coast) will see the Seahawks/Lions game starting at 12:00. Omaha's Kevin Kugler will have the call for the Seahawks/Lions game on FOX this week.

The late-afternoon window is really easy to figure out. Only two markets will receive the 49ers/Cardinals game and, as you can guess, it's only the two home markets getting those games. The rest of the country will get the Packers/Rams game at 3:25.

Sunday Night Football is highlighted by the New Orleans Saints traveling to Minnesota for the first time since the Minneapolis Miracle...

Brings a chill down my spine...

Anyways, here's the official slate for Week 8.

NFL Week 8 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, October 25: Miami @ Houston, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 28: Philadelphia @ Jacksonville, 8:30 AM, NFL Network

Sunday, October 28: Seattle @ Detroit, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 28: Denver @ Kansas City, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, October 28: Green Bay @ LA Rams, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, October 28: New Orleans @ Minnesota, 7:20, NBC

Monday, October 29: New England @ Buffalo, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 3

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 5

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 1

Dallas: 5

Denver: 4

Detroit: 4

Green Bay: 7

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 7

Los Angeles Chargers: 3

Los Angeles Rams: 3

Miami: 1

Minnesota: 8

New England: 5

New Orleans: 2

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 2

Philadelphia: 4

Pittsburgh: 4

San Francisco: 3

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 3