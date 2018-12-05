2018 NFL Week 14 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Another week of football is on the way, and it's another week of deciding between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week we saw a late switch-back to the Packers/Cardinals game. This week it would be very surprising to see any form of a switch in general.

CBS will have this week's single game and it is another scenario of KELO-TV having to put a selection in for either the Chiefs or Broncos game. The trend this season has been to take a 12:00 game over a standalone 3:05 game in this situation and that trend will continue. We will get the Ravens/Chiefs game at 12:00 this week.

When the NFL schedule was released in April, Week 14 was highlighted in the early window by the Falcons/Packers game. Fast forward to current time, and a majority of the country has switched out of that game in favor of the Buccaneers/Saints. That switch doesn't include us in Sioux Falls. We are sticking with the Packers in the 12:00 window.

FOX's late game this week is another NFC East battle between the Eagles and Cowboys. Everyone in the country will receive the game outside of those in the Pittsburgh/Oakland, Arizona/Detroit primary markets.

Chicago and Minnesota will be playing in primetime games this week. The Bears will appear on Sunday Night Football hosting the LA Rams, while the Vikings travel to Seattle on Monday Night Football.

NFL Week 14 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, December 6: Jacksonville @ Tennessee, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, December 9: Atlanta @ Green Bay, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, December 9: Baltimore @ Kansas City, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, December 9: Philadelphia @ Dallas, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, December 9: LA Rams @ Chicago, 7:20, NBC

Monday, December 9: Minnesota @ Seattle, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 5

Atlanta: 5

Baltimore: 3

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 3

Chicago: 9

Cincinnati: 4

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 11

Denver: 6

Detroit: 7

Green Bay: 13

Houston: 3

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 4

Kansas City: 11

Los Angeles Chargers: 5

Los Angeles Rams: 6

Miami: 2

Minnesota: 13

New England: 8

New Orleans: 5

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 4

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 8

Pittsburgh: 7

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 5

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 4

Washington: 5