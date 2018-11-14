2018 NFL Week 11 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

There will only be one game on during the 12:00 Sunday window and "America's Team" will be the one showcased.

This is an interesting week locally for us in the Sioux Falls TV market. The Packers play on Thursday night, while the Vikings and Bears meet on Sunday Night Football and Kansas City plays on Monday Night Football. Mix that in with CBS holding a single game this week and the NFL schedule is rather unique.

With CBS holding the single game, KELO-TV had to make another decision. Take a 12:00 game with people expecting to see a game at that time, or take the Broncos/Chargers game at 3:05. By taking the Denver game, there will NOT be a 12:00 on CBS this week.

So what about FOX at 12:00? That will be our only option at that time. Green Bay, Minnesota, and Chicago are all unavailable. Detroit is lined up to host Carolina, but most of the country will not be taking that game including us here in Sioux Falls. Instead, Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice, we will be getting the Falcons/Cowboys game like most of the country.

Note: Most of the NFC North territory areas have recently made the switch to CAR/DET. This could potentially switch for Sioux Falls also.

New Orleans and Philadelphia will meet at 3:25 PM and we will be getting that game. Better yet, most of the country will see that game outside of a couple of markets.

NFL Week 11 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, November 15: Green Bay @ Seattle, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, November 18: Dallas @ Atlanta, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, November 18: Denver @ LA Chargers, 3:05, CBS

Sunday, November 18: Philadelphia @ New Orleans, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, November 18: Minnesota @ Chicago, 7:20, NBC

Monday, November 19: Kansas City @ LA Rams, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 4

Atlanta: 3

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 2

Chicago: 7

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 8

Denver: 5

Detroit: 6

Green Bay: 10

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 10

Los Angeles Chargers: 4

Los Angeles Rams: 5

Miami: 2

Minnesota: 10

New England: 6

New Orleans: 3

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 6

Pittsburgh: 5

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 3

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 2

Washington: 3