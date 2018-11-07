2018 NFL Week 10 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Last week featured many games that were deemed as 'must see,' but this week's slate isn't as strong in those regards.

There were some upset Denver fans last week that KELO-TV didn't show their game and opted to show division rival Kansas City. That won't be an issue this week with Denver on a bye. Kansas City's home game against Arizona will be shown on TV in almost every state west of Minnesota.

CBS also holds this week's doubleheader and the late afternoon window will see the Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins. The Packers-Dolphins matchup won't be widespread across the country, as the Seahawks-Rams game is the top priority for CBS this week.

With the Vikings on a bye week, FOX will turn to two other NFC North teams for this week's game. Detroit will travel to Chicago on Sunday and the game will be available locally. All areas that are considered "NFC North" territory will receive that broadcast.

Primetime games this week include Panthers-Steelers on Thursday night, Cowboys-Eagles on Sunday night, and New York Giants-49ers on Monday night.

NFL Week 10 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, November 8: Carolina @ Pittsburgh, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, November 11: Detroit @ Chicago, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, November 11: Arizona @ Kansas City, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, November 11: Miami @ Green Bay, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, November 11: Dallas @ Philadelphia, 7:20, NBC

Monday, November 12: NY Giants @ San Francisco, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 4

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 2

Chicago: 6

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 7

Denver: 4

Detroit: 6

Green Bay: 9

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 9

Los Angeles Chargers: 3

Los Angeles Rams: 4

Miami: 2

Minnesota: 9

New England: 6

New Orleans: 3

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 5

Pittsburgh: 5

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 2

Washington: 3