Has there been a more exciting fall festival season in recent years than 2018’s? From the jam-packed lineup at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival to the newly announced titles at the New York Film Festival, it’s gonna be a great fall for movies.

The 54th New York Film Festival unveiled its main slate on Tuesday, and while there are a handful of great titles, there’s a pretty big overlap with the TIFF slate . (Also, where the heck is Suspiria ? I'm waiting...) One of the most exciting films in the announcement though is the Coen brothers ’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs , which will be making its North American debut after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The project was initially a six-episode Western TV series for Netflix, but the Coens turned it into an anthology feature film, and most interestingly, it’s the first time the directors have shot on digital.

Other much-anticipated additions to the lineup include Barry Jenkins ’ James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk , Claire Denis’ Robert Pattinson-led sci-fi film High Life , Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife , Olivier Assayas’ latest Juliet Binoche collaboration Non-Fiction , Tamara Jenkins’ ( Slums of Beverly Hills ) first film in 10 years, Private Life, starring Molly Shannon, and Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, led by Elisabeth Moss. NYFF will show a bunch of buzzy Cannes titles as well, including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palm d’Or winner Shoplifters , the Steven Yeun-led Burning , Jafar Panahi’s 3 Faces , Paweł Pawlikowski’s Ida follow-up Cold War, and Jean-Luc Godard’s Special Palm d’Or winner The Image Book.

A few of the most exciting titles are the trio we already knew about. The festival will open with The Favourite , the latest from The Lobster ‘s Yorgos Lanthimos that stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone, Alfonso Curon’s much-anticipated ROMA will screen as the Centerpiece film, and Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate , starring Willem Dafoe as Vincent van Gogh will close the fest. Be sure to follow all of our coverage and reviews from the 2018 NYFF, which runs from September 28 to October 14.