2018 MLB Season Filled with Games Going to Extra Innings

Minnesota Twins fans might feel like they're watching extra innings every other night, but so far the Twins are just slightly ahead of the average for the entire league.

Minnesota and Kansas City found themselves in a 14-inning game on Tuesday night (May 29) in which it felt like both teams were waiting on the other to finally win. The extra inning affair was the sixth for the Twins this season, while the Royals have appeared in seven total.

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have the least amount of extra inning games played this season with three each. The most? St. Louis has played in nine games that went long and are 4-5 in those games.

The league average as it sits today (May 30) at 4.9 extra inning games per team. The National League average is 4.93 thanks to the Cardinals, while the American League is right behind at 4.87. Each team has played roughly 51-55 games so far this year. Going by averages, about 10% of each team's games so far have included free baseball.

AL East

Boston - 5

Toronto - 5

Baltimore - 4

Tampa Bay - 4

New York Yankees - 3

AL Central

Kansas City - 7

Minnesota - 6

Detroit - 6

Cleveland - 5

Chicago White Sox - 3

AL West

Oakland - 6

Texas - 6

Seattle - 5

LA Angels - 4

Houston - 4

NL East

New York Mets - 5

Atlanta - 5

Philadelphia - 5

Washington - 4

Miami - 4

NL Central

St. Louis - 9

Chicago Cubs - 5

Milwaukee - 5

Cincinnati - 5

Pittsburgh - 4

NL West

Arizona - 5

LA Dodgers - 5

San Francisco - 5

San Diego - 4

Colorado - 4

The record for most games between all teams that went extra innings was set back in 2013. Earlier this season MLB released a study of which teams have played the most extra-inning games and their success rate.

SEE ALSO: