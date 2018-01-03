Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of banished words and phrases.

This is the 43rd year that the University has created a list of words that should be "Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness."

Unpack – Misused word for analyze, consider, assess. Concepts or positions are not packed, so they don’t need to be unpacked.

– Misused word for analyze, consider, assess. Concepts or positions are not packed, so they don’t need to be unpacked. Tons – Refers to an exaggerated quantity, as in tons of sunshine or tons of work. ‘Lots’ would surely suffice.

– Refers to an exaggerated quantity, as in tons of sunshine or tons of work. ‘Lots’ would surely suffice. Dish – As in to dish out the latest rumor on someone. Let’s go back to ‘talks about’ and leave dishes in the cupboard.

– As in to dish out the latest rumor on someone. Let’s go back to ‘talks about’ and leave dishes in the cupboard. Pre-owned – What is so disgraceful about owning a used car now and then?

– What is so disgraceful about owning a used car now and then? Onboarding / Offboarding – Creature from the HR Lagoon. We used to have hiring, training and orientation. Now we need to have an “onboarding” process. Firings, quitting, and retirements are streamlined into “offboarding.”

– Creature from the HR Lagoon. We used to have hiring, training and orientation. Now we need to have an “onboarding” process. Firings, quitting, and retirements are streamlined into “offboarding.” Nothingburger – Says nothing that ‘nothing’ doesn’t already. I’ll take a quarter-pound of something in mine.

– Says nothing that ‘nothing’ doesn’t already. I’ll take a quarter-pound of something in mine. Let that sink in – One could say shocking, profound, or important. Let that sink in.

– One could say shocking, profound, or important. Let that sink in. Let me ask you this – Wholly unnecessary statement. Just ask the question already.

– Wholly unnecessary statement. Just ask the question already. Impactful – A frivolous word groping for something ‘effective’ or ‘influential.’

– A frivolous word groping for something ‘effective’ or ‘influential.’ Covfefe – An impulsive typo, born into a 140-character universe, somehow missed by the autocorrect feature.

– An impulsive typo, born into a 140-character universe, somehow missed by the autocorrect feature. Drill Down – Instead of expanding on a statement, we “drill down on it.”

– Instead of expanding on a statement, we “drill down on it.” Fake News – Once upon a time stories could be empirically disproved. Now ‘fake news’ is any story you disagree with.

– Once upon a time stories could be empirically disproved. Now ‘fake news’ is any story you disagree with. Hot Water Heater – Hot water does not need to be heated. ‘Water heater’ or ‘hot water maker’ will keep us out of hot water.

– Hot water does not need to be heated. ‘Water heater’ or ‘hot water maker’ will keep us out of hot water. Gig Economy – Gigs are for musicians and stand-up comedians. Now expanded to imply a sense of freedom and a lifestyle that rejects tradition in a changing economic culture. Runs a risk of sharecropping.

What about Right? As in, "Gosh it's a beautiful day, RIGHT!?" What word or phrase do you thing should be on the list?

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *