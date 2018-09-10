It’s too bad that the Creative Arts Emmys aren’t telecast because the 2018 winners list is filled with men and women who made television history. For the first time, black actors swept all of the guest star categories, while GLOW ’s Shauna Duggins became the first woman to win the award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. Read on for more details and the full list of winners from this year’s Creative Arts Emmys.

The two-day affair took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, where the Emmys honored achievements in television including best animated series ( Rick & Morty ), ensemble casting, stunt coordination, cinematography, guest actors, and reality programming. While the typical awards show usually offers a mixed bag of excitement and disappointment, this year’s Creative Arts Emmys were joyful from top to bottom.

It’s truly too bad that these awards weren’t telecast because a handful of 2018 winners made history over the weekend, with Shauna Duggins becoming the first woman to win for Outstanding Stunt Coordination and black actors completely sweeping the TV guest star categories: Tiffany Haddish for hosting SNL , Ron Cephas Jones for This Is Us , Samira Wiley for The Handmaid’s Tale , and Katt Williams for Atlanta . They weren’t the only black artists who made history this weekend; musician John Legend became one of the youngest artists and the first black artist to EGOT, taking home an Emmy for his work on the televised musical Jesus Christ Superstar .

Other notable wins include several for Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown , with the late chef and TV personality taking home multiple awards for his acclaimed travel docu-series.

Read the full list of 2018 Creative Arts Emmy winners (in bold) below:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons

Outstanding Animated Program

Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Bob’s Burgers

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

South Park

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

We Bare Bears

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

American Horror Story: Cult

The Handmaid’s Tale - “June”

The Handmaid’s Tale - “Seeds”

Ozark

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Alienist

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

Grace And Frankie

Silicon Valley

Will & Grace

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves The World

Dancing With The Stars

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Looming Tower

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

Project Runway

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Choreography

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Routines: The Greatest Showman, Crosswalk the Musical

Chloe Arnold, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Brand New, To Make You Feel My Love

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Change Is Everything, Strange Fruit

Travis Wall, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: The Man That Got Away, L-O-V-E

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Prism, Say You Won’t Let Go

Christopher Scott, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Superior Donuts

Patti Lee, Director of Photography

Will & Grace

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry

Paula Huidobro, Director of Photography

The End Of The F***ing World

Justin Brown, Director of Photography

GLOW

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Insecure

Patrick Cady, ASC, Director of Photography

Mozart In The Jungle

Tobias Datum, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, Director of Photography

The Handmaid’s Tale

Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography

Legion

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Stranger Things

Tim Ives, Director of Photography

Westworld

John Grillo, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Alienist

PJ Dillon, ISC, Director of Photography

Fahrenheit 451

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC, Director of Photography

Genius: Picasso

Mathias Herndl, Director of Photography

Godless

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Twin Peaks

Peter Deming, ASC, Director of Photography

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Stephan Pehrsson, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - “Lagos”

Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography

Jerry Risius, Director of Photography

Tarik Hameedi, Director of Photography

Blue Planet II - “The Deep”

Gavin Thurston, Photography

Blue Planet II - “One Ocean”

Ted Giffords, Photography

Roger Munns, Photography

Chef’s Table

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Jane

Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography

Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Alan Weeks, Cinematography by

Ryan Shaw, Cinematography by

David D’Angelo, Cinematography by

Petr Cikhart, Cinematography by

Born This Way

Bruce Ready, Director of Photography

Deadliest Catch

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Ben Staley, Director of Photography

Josh Thomas, Director of Photography

Life Below Zero

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Terry Pratt, Director of Photography

Queer Eye

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

Outstanding Commercial

“Alexa Loses Her Voice” - Amazon

“Earth: Shot On iPhone” - iPhone

“In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky” - Anti-Bullying

“It’s A Tide Ad” - Tide

“The Talk” - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Alienist

The Crown

Genius: Picasso

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outlander

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Fahrenheit 451

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Westworld

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

black-ish

Empire

Grace And Frankie

This Is Us

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Andre Allen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee - “Episode 2061”

Paul Pennolino

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - “Episode 421”

Tim Mancinelli

The Late Late Show With James Corden - “Episode 0416”

Jim Hoskinson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - “Episode 438”

Carrie Brownstein

Portlandia - “Riot Spray”

Don Roy King

Saturday Night Live - “Host: Donald Glover”

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Bryan Fogel

Icarus

Brett Morgen

Jane

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

The Vietnam War – Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)

Chapman Way and Maclain Way

Wild Wild Country - “Part 3”

Judd Apatow

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bertram van Munster

The Amazing Race - “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”

Patrick McManus

American Ninja Warrior - “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”

Nick Murray

RuPaul’s Drag Race - “10s Across The Board”

Ken Fuchs

Shark Tank - “Episode 903”

Alan Carter

The Voice - “Live Top 11 Performances”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones - “Beyond The Wall”

Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Game Of Thrones - “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Crispin Green, Editor

Game Of Thrones - “The Spoils Of War”

Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale - “June”

Wendy Hallam Martin, Editor

Stranger Things - “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta - “Alligator Man”

Isaac Hagy, Editor

Atlanta - “Teddy Perkins”

Kyle Reiter, Editor

Barry - “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

Kyle Reiter, Editor

Barry - “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

Jeff Buchanan, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot”

Brian A. Kates, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory - “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

Peter Chakos, Editor

Mom - “Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head”

Joe Bella, Editor

One Day At A Time - “Not Yet”

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Roseanne - “Darlene v. David”

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace - “Grandpa Jack”

Peter Beyt, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - “Alone”

Emily Greene, Editor

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - “House By The Lake”

Shelly Westerman, Editor

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - “Manhunt”

Chi-Yoon Chung, Editor

Twin Peaks - “Part 8”

Duwayne Dunham, Editor

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Selina MacArthur, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Brad Conlin, Editor

Tom Jarvis, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jeff U'ren, Editor

Drunk History - “Heroines”

John Cason, Editor

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Jesse Coane, Editor

Charles Divak, Editor

Daphne Gomez-Mena, Editor

Andrew Mendelson, Editor

Tennille Uithof, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - “Wax President Harding (segment)”

Anthony Miale, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - “Border Patrol (segment)”

Ryan Barger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - “Lagos”

Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor

The Defiant Ones - “Episode 3”

Lasse Järvi, Editor

Doug Pray, Editor

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Brett Morgen, Editor

Will Znidaric, Editor

Wild Wild Country - “Part 3”

Neil Meiklejohn, Editor

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program

The Amazing Race - “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”

American Ninja Warrior - Daytona Beach Qualifiers

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch - “Battle Lines”

Life Below Zero - “The 11th Hour”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked - “10s Across The Board”

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - “Sikhs In America”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Interactive Program

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Back To The Moon

Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab

Coco VR

NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale

Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Mr. Robot

Rick And Morty

Silicon Valley

13 Reasons Why

Westworld

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CONAN Without Borders

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen

America’s Got Talent

Dancing With The Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

71st Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Alienist

Altered Carbon

Counterpart

GLOW

Westworld

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game Of Thrones

GLOW

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Vikings

Westworld

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Game Of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

Westworld

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones - “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ramin Djawadi

Marvel’s Jessica Jones - “AKA Playland”

Sean Callery

Once Upon A Time - “Leaving Storybrooke”

Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor, and Michael Simon

SEAL Team - “Pattern Of Life”

W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose

Star Wars Rebels - “Family Reunion - And Farewell”

Kevin Kiner

Westworld - “Akane No Mai”

Ramin Djawadi

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Alias Grace - “Part 1”

Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

The Commuter (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Harry Gregson-Williams

Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Cristobal Tapia De Veer

Godless - “Homecoming”

Carlos Rafael Rivera

March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

Cyril Aufort

USS Callister (Black Mirror) – Netflix

Daniel Pemberton

Outstanding Music Direction

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo

Bruno Mars, Music Director

Elton John: I’m Still Standing - A Grammy Salute

Davey Johnstone, Music Director

The Oscars

Harold Wheeler, Music Director

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director

Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song

Gregg Field, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

“Totally Gay”

Music & Lyrics by Mark Rivers

Big Mouth - “Am I Gay?”

“In The Market For A Miracle”

Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

A Christmas Story Live!

“High Crimes and Misdemeanors”

Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton

The Good Fight - “Day 450”

“Just Getting Started”

Lyrics by Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, Music by Dave Grusin

If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

“Come Back Barack”

Music by Eli Brueggemann

Saturday Night Live - “Host: Chance The Rapper”

“The Buddy Song”

Music & Lyrics by Steve Martin

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Godless

Carlos Rafael Rivera

The Last Tycoon

Mychael Danna

Marvel’s The Defenders

John Paesano

The Putin Interviews

Jeff Beal

Somebody Feed Phil

Mike S. Olson, Bridget Ellen Kearney, Michael Calabrese, and Rachael Price

The Tick

Chris Bacon

Outstanding Music Supervision

Atlanta - “Alligator Man”

Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Daniel Palladino

Stranger Things - “Trick Or Treat, Freak”

Nora Felder

This Is Us - “That’ll Be The Day”

Jennifer Pyken

Westworld - “Akane No Mai”

Sean O'Meara

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Goode, The Crown

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken

DeStorm Power, Caught The Series

Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy

James Corden, James Corden's Next James Corden

Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Kelli O'Hara, The Accidental Wolf

Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko

Christina Pickles, Break A Hip

Lee Garlington, Broken

Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete

Megan Amram, An Emmy For Megan

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II

Carl Reiner, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

Morgan Freeman, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Liev Schreiber, 24/7 - "Canelo-Golovkin"

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Flint

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs

The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac

An Emmy For Megan

Grey's Anatomy: B Team

James Corden's Next James Corden

The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay Of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Cover Room

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Americans: The Final Season

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Jay Leno's Garage

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Children's Program

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Star Wars Rebels

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Icarus

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Spielberg

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

City Of Ghosts

Jane

Strong Island

What Haunts Us

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked And Afraid

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones

Homeland

Star Trek: Discovery

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Atlanta

Ballers

Barry

Star Wars Rebels

Vice Principals

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Cult

Fahrenheit 451

Godless

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Waco

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

Jane

The Vietnam War - Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Fahrenheit 451

Genius: Picasso

Twin Peaks

Waco

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry

Family Guy

Modern Family

Mozart In The Jungle

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

The Voice

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Defiant Ones

Jane

The Vietnam War

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Altered Carbon

Game Of Thrones

Lost In Space

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

The Alienist

The Crown

Gotham

The Handmaid's Tale

Mr. Robot

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

GLOW

Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

Saturday Night Live

Brian Kenneth Smyj, Stunt Coordinator

Shameless

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist

Cort L Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

Blindspot

Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator

Game Of Thrones

Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator

Marvel's The Punisher

Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator

Westworld

Doug Coleman and Brian Machleit, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Southern Italy"

Anthony Bourdain

The Defiant Ones - "Episode 1"

Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, and Doug Pray

Icarus

Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bertain

Jane

Brett Morgen

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

JoAnn Young

The Vietnam War - Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)

Geoffrey C. Ward