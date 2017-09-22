2017 Most Popular Halloween Costumes

I remember getting ready for Halloween as a kid. 20 minutes before you would head out Trick or Treating you'd take an old sheet cut out a couple of eye holes and boom, you had your costume.

It's not that simple anymore. Now you have to instill a full theatrical makeup & costuming crew.

So if you are in the planning stages of Halloween prep Brit+Co has some research from a website called Lyst that analyzed Pinterest searches to figure out the hottest costumes for the year.

Here is what they came up with for the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2017 :

1. Pennywise the Clown from "It".

2. The "Stranger Things" characters.

3. Belle from "Beauty and the Beast".

4. Giraffes.

5. Wonder Woman.

6. "Game of Thrones" characters.

7. "Baywatch" babes.

8. Hippies.

9. Unicorns.

10. Mermaids.

