A 19-year-old man has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old girl while in a vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood in Sioux Falls.

According to Police Information Officer Sam Clemens, the two were discovered by police Tuesday (November 27) at about 8:30 AM when a report came in of a suspicious SUV which had been parked for about 40 minutes.

The SUV was in the 1000 block of North Sycamore Avenue, close to the intersection of Vale and Sycamore. It is believed someone who lives in the neighborhood called the police, concerned that a child was left inside the vehicle.

Mwenemte Remy,19, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree statutory rape as the girl was under 16 and they were more than three years apart in age. The 15-year-old girl was also from Sioux Falls.

Clemens said there was no indicator if the two were part of an ongoing relationship.