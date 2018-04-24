17th Annual Gourmet Guys Fundraiser Is This Sunday

An organization that has been part of Sioux Falls for 50 years will be cooking up some tasty vittles this weekend for the residents of the Sioux Empire. Yep, it's time once again for the Active Generations Gourmet Guys to show off their culinary skills this Sunday, (April 29) during their 17th Gourmet Guys fundraising event.

This Sunday starting at 4:30 PM at the Center For Active Generations on West 46th Street, thirty different celebrity chefs will hit the kitchen to make an appetizer, side, salad, entree, or dessert as part of the annual fundraiser.

KSFY TV reports that all the funds raised during the event will go towards benefiting Active Generations, a non-profit organization that provides social, physical, educational and outreach programs for adults.

According to KSFY, the goal of Active Generations is to promote a positive aging experience for adults through various programs that include a fitness center, clubs and activities, nutrition programs, daily meals, trips, and travel.

For a mere $40.00, you'll be able to sample the various delicacy's prepared by these men in the community. Your donation not only entitles you to some mouth-watering food, but you'll also get complimentary beer, wine, and entertainment that evening.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Source: KSFY TV