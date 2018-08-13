147th Army Band Performs Monday’s at McKennan Park Sioux Falls

The awesome 147th Army Band will be entertaining in the open air at McKennan Park tonight (August 13th) for an evening of free fun!

FTX (Field Training Exercise) delivers a popular mix of rock and hip-hop and is excited to bring you a high-impact performance as a part of Mondays at McKennan . The fun and energetic performance will be held in the band shell at McKennan Park 1400 South 3Avenuenue Sioux Falls.

As part of the 147th Army Band, FTX has toured extensively throughout South Dakota and is excited to join you at historic McKennan Park for this one-night, high energy performance.

You can see in the video below that these are some amazingly talented performers.

The award winning Mitchell-based units primary purpose is to provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations for Soldiers and civilians. You could check to see if the 147th Army Band is available to entertain at your event by going to 147armyband.org .

