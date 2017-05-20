There are a couple of ways to do this and either takes the steak over the top. Melt a stick of butter and brush your steak with it right before it comes off the grill. You can also make a compound butter by mixing together softened butter, spices and herbs. Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll it into a log, then freeze. Right before the steak comes off the grill, slice off a piece of the compound butter and set it on top of the steak to melt.