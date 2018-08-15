$1 Million Bond Set in Sioux Falls Park Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Bond is set at $1 million for the man accused of a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-four-year-old Abraham Darsaw appeared in a Minnehaha County courtroom Tuesday. He's charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in a shooting at Falls Park Sunday that killed one man and injured another. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at a barbecue.

Twenty-five-year-old Moses Cole died in surgery at the hospital. A 22-year-old man was critically injured.

KELO-TV reports 18-year-old Essence Becker also appeared in court. She's charged with accessory to a felony with intent to harbor or conceal. Authorities say Darsaw went to Beck's apartment after the shooting.

https://kelo.com/news/articles/2018/aug/14/bond-set-for-man-woman-police-think-involved-in-fatal-falls-park-shooting/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Abraham Darsaw, Falls Park, Shooting, Sioux Falls
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
