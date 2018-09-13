The first season of Hulu’s Castle Rock came to an end this week, offering up answers to some of the season’s biggest questions — while leaving a few other mysteries unexplained. While we wait to see how Season 2 of the Stephen King anthology series further explores the darkness …
From the inclusion of recurring Stephen King character Alan Pangborn to the mystical concept of alternate universes, we’ve collected every easter egg and reference in one handy video detailing how and where Castle Rock fits into the King-iverse