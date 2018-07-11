Zsa Zsa, World’s Ugliest Dog, Has Died

We'd all like to be the best at something. Well, Zsa Zsa was.

Zsa Zsa was crowned the Ugliest Dog in the World in the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest . It was only weeks ago, and now word comes that the 9-year-old English Bulldog has died.

Zsa Zsa lived not all that far from Sioux Falls, over in Anoka, Minnesota. Zsa Zsa's owner Megan Brainard told the ' Today ' show on NBC that Zsa Zsa died in her sleep on Tuesday (July 10). Brainard's father found the pooch when he got up in the morning.

Zsa Zsa had just won the honor of being the ugliest dog in the world on June 23. And while she wasn't the most excitable dog, Brainard said she knew she was special.

Dogs in the contest show off their, uh, imperfections...and Zsa Zsa was voted the most imperfect of all.

A face only a mother could love? No, the whole world loved Zsa Zsa.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Story

