Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Francis Case

An invasive species has been found in another South Dakota reservoir.

Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Francis Case. It follows Lake Sharpe earlier this year and Lewis and Clark Lake, in which they were found in 2015.

“The invasive mussels were found on plate samplers attached to docks and also along shoreline areas,” said Chamberlain Area Fisheries Supervisor Chris Longhenry. “Densities are low in Lake Francis Case at this time, but the mussels are widespread and present through most of the reservoir.”

Because of this discovery Lake Francis Case will be a containment area. This means every boat that precautionary steps must be followed.