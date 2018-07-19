You’re Bacon Me Crazy!

Johns Hopkins Medicine out of Baltimore is about to ruin a bunch of people's day.

A new study says the consumption of cured meats can lead to mania. Mania is defined as heightened mood, energy, and arousal. Mania is usually used to describe people with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

Besides bacon, other cured meats include hot dogs, salami, and beef jerky.

I think I'm safe. Haven't had a hot dog in probably 15 years. My dad got a dehydrator and made beef jerky like it was his job when I was a kid. I ate so much of it then that I don't anymore, ever. I do like bacon, though.

I know you're probably wondering what do cured meats have to do with anything?

Well, apparently, they studied about 1,100 hospital cases and found that people who were admitted with mania were about 3.5 times more likely to have eaten cured meat beforehand than the average person.

But occasional cured meat eaters should be OK!

Phew!

Honestly, I'm crazy enough without help from bacon.

