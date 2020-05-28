Your Stimulus Payment Debit Card Looks Like Junk Mail

About 4 million Americans are getting their federal stimulus payment via prepaid debit cards. But many people are mistaking it for junk mail and here's why:

It comes in a plain white envelope from "Money Network Cardholder Services." Would you open that or dismiss it for junk mail?

It is a card issued through Meta Bank. If you don't bank there would you trust it?

When you call the number for more information a recording asks for the last 6-digits of your social; security number. Would you hang up?

Don't hang up or throw that away. It's legit. Here is what the card looks like from Money Network Cardholder Services.

Why are only 4 million Americans getting their stimulus payment this way? According to ABC 15, it is because they do not have direct banking information on file at the IRS.

While most of those 4 million people haven't heard that they were being delivered via prepaid card, the United States Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin says, "Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly."

Moral of the story: If you have never set up a direct deposit with the IRS, this is the way you'll receive your coronavirus stimulus payment. If you do have banking information with the IRS - and you qualify for the stimulus payment - check your bank statements.

For more information or to see if you qualify, check this IRS website.

It seems the old adage "if it seems too good to be true, it is" doesn't always apply.