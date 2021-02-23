One of the disadvantages of living in South Dakota is the limited number of options for non-stop flights to some of the country's most traveled to places.

For years, being able to get from the Mount Rushmore State to New York City without a connecting flight along the way was impossible unless you were willing to cough up the money to charter a plane yourself.

But all of that is about to change.

According to the travel website View From the Wing, American Airlines is getting set to launch non-stop service from Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) to LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

The route is seasonal and will run from June 5 to September 4, but only on Saturdays, which means you'll only have 14 chances to make the trip in 2021.

So why only one day a week?

It's actually the law.

It's called the 'perimeter rule' and it limits flights from LaGuardia to 1,500 miles or less, except for Saturday departures. The distance between the two airports is 1,504 miles.

The weekly flights will depart Rapid City at 1:15 PM (Mountain Time) and arrive at Laguardia at 7:30 PM (Eastern Time). The return trip to South Dakota departs New York at 10:20 AM (ET) and lands at 12:38 PM (MT).

The cost of a round-trip ticket is $297 per person.

Earlier this month, Allegiant Air announced that it was adding non-stop service to Rapid City from nine different U.S. cities for a limited time during August's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

