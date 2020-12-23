You could make a fortune if the Minnesota Timberwolves win the NBA Finals in 2021.

The key word to that equation though is "if" as the Wolves would have to pull off the improbable to capture a NBA championship this season.

According to Sportsbook Bovada, the Timberwolves are currently +20000 to win the 2020-2021 NBA Championship meaning if you bet $100 you would win $20,000.

Lets take that a step further to the fortune conversation because if you bet $1000, you would take home $200,000 and for the rich and famous, a $10,000 bet would win you $2,000,000 on the 2021 NBA Championship for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clearly this is all crazy talk right? Yeah probably, but it sure is fun to dream.

Minnesota was one of the teams left out of the NBA bubble because of their record prior to the NBA shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then they have added the No.1 overall pick in Anthony Edwards and veteran depth off the bench with point guard Ricky Rubio.

It is going to be interesting to see how quickly this new nucleus of players can gel along side Karl-Anthony Towns and the previously acquired Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell.

Regardless of how well they mesh together, chasing down the NBA's elite to capture a title is more of a pipe dream than a dose of reality.

So if you take a trip out to Vegas or if you live in a state where sports betting has become legal, maybe a $10 bet on the Timberwolves to win the title and with a potential $200 return it wouldn't be such a bad idea.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their roster and their 2020-2021 schedule, you can visit their website.