You Can Volunteer at the Symetra Tour GreatLife Challenge

144 of the world’s best female professional golfers in the world will be competing in the 5th Annual GreatLife Challenge beginning Thursday, August 29 at Willow Run Golf Course.

This is your opportunity to have an impact of making this event successful for both the city of Sioux Falls and the Symetra Tour as this year’s field will compete for over $200,000 in prize money.

Some of the duties volunteers will be responsible for at the tournament include cart drivers, parking, ticketing, setup and takedown, on-course assistance and scoring. You should be prepared to work a 4-6 hour shift.

Host families are also needed for the women and caddies competing in the GreatLife Challenge.

Should you be chosen to be a caddie you will need to commit for all four days of play.

Schedule for the 2019 GreatLife Challenge: