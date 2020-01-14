You Can Now Fly Non-stop from Sioux Falls to Nashville

For years, air travelers out of Sioux Falls were severely limited by the number of non-stop options available.

But recently all that has slowly been changing, and now there's another non-stop destination to add to the list.

Allegiant has just added a twice-weekly non-stop flight from Sioux Falls to Nashville, Tennessee. It is one of 44 new routes launched by the airline in 2020.

Service between South Dakota's largest city and Tennessee's largest city begins May 21 and currently runs through August 16.

There are flights each Sunday and Thursday, departing Nashville at 1:26 PM and arriving in Sioux Falls at 3:32 PM. The flight back to Nashville departs Sioux Falls at 4:11 PM and arrives in Tennessee at 6:05 PM

Fares start as low as $45 per person, plus fees.

The addition of Nashville increases the number of non-stop routes Allegiant flies from Sioux Falls to seven total. Other routes include:

Sanford, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California (seasonal)

Mesa, Arizona

Fort Myers, Florida

Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida

According to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport website, you can also fly to six other cities non-stop from Sioux Falls on one of

Denver (Frontier, United)

Chicago (American, United)

Phoenix (American)

Dallas (American)

Atlanta (Delta)

Minneapolis (Delta)