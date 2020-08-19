You Can Be the Life of the Party

Mark your calendars and save a date to join the party at Tinner's Public House. Everyone loves a party, right? This may be a little different from what you're used to. You come to the party, we take your blood.

As Sanford Health is reporting, because of the COVID-19 pandemic there is an even greater need for blood, as the Community Blood Bank is experiencing its lowest blood supply levels in over 20 years. The blood supply numbers are down 40-50%.

There have been several pop-up blood drives this year but the Community Blood Bank needs 500 units of blood each week to meet the demands in the tri-state area of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

By donating blood you become the life of the party. Below you will find the dates when the Blood Mobile will be parked at Tinner's. Donations are by appointment only.