Yogafest Is Coming Back To Sioux Falls In November

Yoga is one activity that helps people relax their minds and bodies, especially during stressful times like those experienced during 2020.

Well if you have never tried yoga before and you're feeling overwhelmed, now is the time to take advantage of an opportunity at the 2nd Annual Sioux Falls Yogafest.

Back by popular demand, the Sioux Falls Yogafest will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday, November 14th. According to a recent press release, the 2nd Annual Yogafest will feature eight classes including one all-attendees class and an instructor. During this year's Yogafest, yoga lovers or "Yogis" will participate in three classes throughout the day either in-person or virtually. Besides the all-convention yoga class, participants will be able to choose an additional two 50-minute classes to attend.

Keep in mind, class sizes will be limited in order to practice CDC recommended social distancing guidelines. The event will also feature various vendors along with the guest speaker, Dr. Sarah Kenyon owner of Vibrant Health Chiropractic. "Yogis" attending the 2nd Annual fest will also receive an "Experience Box" that's valued at $100.

A portion of this year's proceeds from this year's 2nd Annual Yogafest will benefit the Move to Heal of South Dakota. According to its website, the local non-profit organization "brings therapeutic dance and yoga sessions to children's hospitals and senior living facilities" across the Sioux Empire.

Click here to learn more information about the upcoming Yogafest as well as to register for the event. "Namaste," Sioux Falls and remember to keep breathing!