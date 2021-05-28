Yikes, What Happened to the Warm Spring Weather

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. We’re starting off with some cold temperatures. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, we should warm up nicely later on today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a light wind.

The overnight low in in Sioux Falls will be in the low 40s again.

Over the weekend, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms. Most of us should see some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday.

For Sunday temps rebound into the mid 60s with another chance of some pop-up storms.

For Memorial Day, we should warm back into the 70s for highs.

