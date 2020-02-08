Yankton’s Matthew Mors Surpasses 2,000 Points for His Career

Yankton junior Matthew Mors surpassed another milestone for his high school career as he has jumped over 2,000 points.

Mors needed 16 points on Thursday night in order to hit 2,000 for his high school career. After being held by Harrisburg to eight points in the first half, Mors blasted forward to score 32 total in a 62-43 victory.

The Wisconsin recruit sits at 2,016 total points for his career. Mors holds the record for most points in Yankton basketball history and is on track to pass Eric Klien for most in Class AA history. Mors sits nine points away from the AA record.

Yankton currently sits at 13-2 on the season and first overall in the South Dakota Class AA basketball standings. The Bucks have five regular-season games remaining before the SoDak16.

