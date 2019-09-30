Yankton Standout Forward Matthew Mors Commits to Wisconsin

Four-star South Dakota recruit Matthew Mors has made his college decision and will join the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 6'7 junior forward made his college decision official on Sunday (September 29) night on Twitter. Mors has spent a lot of time during the offseason working out in Wisconsin, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before he would commit there.

Mors has been a member of the varsity roster for Yankton since he was a 7th grader. So far his career with the Bucks has included setting single-game records, and he already holds the school record for points scored in a career. Mors led Yankton to a state championship during his freshman year during the 2017-2018 season, and a semifinal appearance last year. He was named Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year last year.

Mors had other offers from Creighton, Colorado, Iowa State, Iowa, TCU, Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.