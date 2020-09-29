Yankton Schools Will Be Dismissing Class Early on Fridays

The Yankton School District will soon be letting their students out early on Fridays according to Dakota News Now.

The reason for the earlier dismissals is to give teachers more prep time for their online classes.

"The Yankton School Board held a special meeting Monday and voted to dismiss in-person classes at noon on Fridays through the end of the semester. Dakota Radio Group reports the new schedule takes effect Oct. 9"- Dakota News Now.

Sarah Carda, Yankton School Board President, stated that their teachers needed the extra time in order to help prepare for both their remote learning and in-person classes.

Numerous teachers who attended the meeting said that they were working 90 hour weeks in order to keep up with the two different classes.

Carda said with this plan Yankton schools will 'still have many more hours of instruction than required under state standards.'

