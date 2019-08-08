Yankees and White Sox Set to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in 2020

The first-ever Major League Baseball game ever to be played in Iowa will take place next season. According to mysanantonio.com, The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a 2020 regular season Major League Baseball game at the site where “Field of Dreams” was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa.

The date for the game is set for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 6:00PM. Now MLB says that they will start construction on a temporary 8,000 set ballpark next Tuesday, August 13. MLB commissioner said in a statement, "We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The movie, released in 1989, made over $84 million at the box office and received three Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture. Major League Baseball has yet to release information about where fans can purchase tickets.