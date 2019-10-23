XFL Releases Schedule on ABC and ESPN

The XFL is gearing up for a second go-around on trying to create a successful pro football product outside the NFL.

They released their schedule for the 2020 season and the schedule for televised games on ESPN and ABC.

There will be two divisions for the eight teams in the league.

Each team will be playing a ten-game regular season between February and April 2020, with the playoffs consisting of one round before the championship game.

The XFL has partnered up with ABC and ESPN to televise some of their games along with Fox and FS1.

Here are the games that will be televised on ESPN and ABC.

2020 XFL Schedule On ABC, ESPN

DATE/TIME (ET) SEA vs. DC 2/8, 2 p.m, ABC STL vs. DAL 2/9, 5 p.m., ESPN NY vs. DC 2/15, 2 p.m., ABC DAL vs. LA 2/16, 3 p.m., ABC HOU vs. TB 2/2, 2 p.m., ABC NY vs. STL 2/23, 3 p.m., ESPN LA vs. NY 2/29, 2 p.m., ABC DC vs. TB 3/1, 7 p.m., ESPN2 SEA vs. HOU 3/7, 2 p.m., ABC TB vs. LA 3/8, 9 p.m., ESPN HOU vs. NY 3/14, 2 p.m., ABC LA vs. SEA 3/15, 7 p.m., ESPN2 DAL vs. TB 3/21, 2 p.m., ABC NY vs. SEA 3/22, 3 p.m., ABC TB vs. DC 3/28, 2 p.m., ABC HOU vs. LA 3/29, 3 p.m., ABC DC vs. NY 4/4, 2 p.m., ABC TB vs. STL 4/5, 12 p.m., ESPN HOU vs. SEA 4/11, 2 p.m., ABC DC vs. STL/NY vs. TB* 4/12, 3 p.m., ABC West Final 4/19, 3 p.m., ESPN Championship 4/26, 3 p.m., ESPN

The entire XFL schedule can be found here.

We just got done seeing the AAF fail so it will be interesting to see if the XFL suffers the same fate.

Hopefully, they don't and their relationships with ESPN and ABC accompanied by the Vince McMahon money will make this a successful endeavor the second time around.