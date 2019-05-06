XFL Announces Major Television Partners for 2020 Season

The XFL will kick off one week after the Super Bowl in 2020 and the league has lined up some huge television partners to broadcast its games.

After the demise of the Alliance of American Football League (AAF), there have been some questions regarding the XFL and if the league has a chance to make it. Some of that talk will die down today after the league announced its television partners for the reboot season.

The XFL has partnered with ESPN/ABC and FOX/FS1 to broadcast games throughout the season. XFL and WWE owner Vince McMahon and FOX have recently agreed to a new television deal for WWE Smackdown, so the XFL also being on FOX comes as no surprise. ESPN/ABC has also joined in and will have the opportunity to broadcast the championship game on Sunday, April 26 2020.

Every game played during the XFL season will be available through one of the television partners. The first eight weeks will include doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday, while the final two weeks of the regular season will see one game moved to Thursday night.

https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1125428006636253185

The XFL season will begin on Saturday, February 8. The regular season schedule has not been released at this time. More information about the leagues and teams can be found here .