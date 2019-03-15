Xavier Pastrano Book Release and Open Mic Saturday in Sioux Falls

The Full Circle Book Co-op's next open mic is coming up March 16th featuring special guest Ryan Boyland from Omaha and local Sioux Falls poet Xavier Pastrano .

Xavier will also have his latest book available Saturday night, and I asked Pastrano what readers can expect from his latest work.

Pastrano: My new book is called Seeing Sounds and it’s my attempt at combining two important things in my life: music and poetry. The book features 15 poems and illustrations that were inspired by 15 songs. I wanted the book to have the nostalgic feel of a mixed CD, so the book cover features a blank CD with the title on it and the book size is 8x8, so it really resembles something you would have received from a friend. Additionally, I created a Spotify playlist of the songs and included the QR link in the book, so people can scan it and listen to the songs that inspired the poems. This has been a passion project of mine for the past year, and I’m super thankful to Robert Swaney and Harsan Publishing for helping me make it a reality.

From 4:30 pm till 5:30 pm that same day the Full Circle Book Co-op will also be having a poetry workshop with Boyland.

From the Full Circle Book Co-op event page:

Special guest and slam poet Ryan Boyland , from Omaha will be leading a poetry class at the Co-op!

The goal of this poetry workshop is to provide a safe space for a writer, either new or seasoned, to push themselves and create art while balanced on the edge of their comfort zone.

We’ll start with a series of prompts aimed at encouraging the poet to write from the heart, not the head, as cliché as that sounds, and go from there. Note: the workshop will be focused on composition, but feel free to bring works in progress.

There's a suggested donation of $5 to support The BLOT Collective and Ryan's travels!

For more info on the Full Circle Book Co-op and other upcoming events check out their Facebook page.