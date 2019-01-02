Wrestling Legend Mean Gene Okerlund Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer and South Dakota native Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76. WWE announced his death Wednesday morning (1/2/19). The cause of Okerlund's death has not been released.

"Mean Gene”, as he was named by Jesse “The Body” Ventura, came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA. Among those he regularly "verbally sparred with" included Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and Hulk Hogan.

In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE where he became a staple on national cable television, interviewing the biggest names in sports-entertainment.

Later in life, Okerlund's name was used as part of fast food concepts across the country: Mean Gene's Burgers and Mean Gene's Pizza - both of which had locations in Sioux Falls at one time. Okerlund was born in Sisseton, South Dakota.

Source: KSFY-TV