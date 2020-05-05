UPDATE: Frontier Airlines has abandoned plans to charge passengers to have an empty seat next to them on flights.

According to the Associated Press, the 'More Room' plan, which would have cost a minimum of $39, was supposed to begin Friday (May 8), but after a trio of members of the United States Congress objected, the airline scrapped the idea.

In a letter to the three confessional members, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said, 'We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent. We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space.'

Here is the original story from Tuesday (May 5):

As we slowly emerge from the shelter-in-place phase of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and begin to venture out into the world again, things are going to be very different in a lot of ways.

Face masks and hand sanitizing stations will be everywhere while capacity limitations will remain in place for once crowded places like bars, restaurants, and stores.

One area that will undergo perhaps the biggest transformation is the travel industry, which has been drastically undercut financially during this pandemic.

As more people once again venture to the airports they will find new practices and procedures in place that will take some time getting used to.

Facemasks will more than likely be mandatory for the foreseeable future on most planes, as will new ways of boarding flights to encourage social distancing.

Some air carriers have even taken more dramatic steps to ensure passengers stay as far apart as possible.

Some are creating extra space by blocking off every other row. Others are leaving the middle seat in every row unsold.

And then there's Frontier Airlines.

They are making you pay to social distance on their flights - $39 dollars and up - if you select a seat in one of their 18 'More Room' rows. The purchase of an aisle or window seat in one of these rows comes with a vacant middle seat next to it.

Currently, Frontier offers service from Sioux Falls to Denver and Las Vegas.