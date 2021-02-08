Would You Move to Iowa for $10,000?

Moving can be one of the most expensive things you can do, especially if you are relocating a great distance away from where you currently reside.

But what if there was a pot of money set aside to actually pay you to change your address? Would you do it?

The folks in Newton, Iowa are banking on it.

ApartmentTherapy.com says the city of 15,000, about 30 miles east of Des Moines, is willing to shell out up to $10,000 to entice people to relocate there.

The city has established the Newton Housing Initiative, which will give you a cool ten grand when you close on a home worth $180,000 or more. Homes between $100,000 and $179,999 will earn you $5,000. The only catch? The offer only applies to new homes, which began construction in either 2020 or 2021.

Still not sure about whether Newton is right for you?

Here are some interesting facts about the city:

According to Newton's Wikipedia page, it was originally known as Newton City when it was founded in 1846. The name was changed to Newton in 1847 the city was incorporated ten years later.

In 1893, the Maytag Washing Machine Company was founded there.

Newton was the site of an August 31, 1969 plane crash that killed former world boxing champion Rocky Marciano and two others.

It's the birthplace of Sara Haines, who has worked as a Good Morning America anchor, panelist on The View, and currently hosts the ABC game show The Chase.

Newton is home to Iowa Speedway, Iowa Sculpture Festival, and the Miss Iowa USA and Miss Teen Iowa USA Pageants.

