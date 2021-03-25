Would A Dick’s Last Resort Do Well In Sioux Falls?

What is Dick's Last Resort you might be asking? Does it have anything to do with Dick's Sporting Goods? No, it doesn't but after you find out what it is you'll be thinking Sioux Falls needs at least one of these restaurants in town!

Dick's Last Resort is a restaurant/sports bar franchise out of Nashville, TN where the staff is paid to be rather rude and quite sarcastic to its patrons.

But don't worry, you are more than encouraged to tease and nag right back!

We work hard here in South Dakota and what better way to end the day than by laughing the stress away with some sarcastic humor?

Here's a short video to give you a first-person point of view as to what a dining experience would be like at Dick's Last Resort.

(Be warned, the video contains foul language.)

Of course, everyone's interpretation of what is funny and what is considered crossing a line is a bit different so if you ever do visit Dick's Last Resort don't ever take anything they say too seriously.

And what are those weird dunce liking looking paper hats the people in the photo are wearing?

Those are personalized hats that your server will make for you and write roll on the floor laughing jabs at you and your tablemates.

Some of them can get pretty raunchy but they are so funny that everyone wants one just to see what it will say when one is placed on your head.

Here is a list of all the current locations for these restaurants:

Dallas, TX

Gatlinburg, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Las Vegas, NV

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nashville, TN

Panama City Beach, FL

Pigeon Forge, TN

San Antonio, TX