Worthington Cancels 2020 Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival

With every passing day, it's starting to look more and more like the summer of 2020 will be known as the summer that never was. And that really sucks!

The list of fun activities to do this spring and summer keeps shrinking by the minute thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest casualty is the Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the popular southwest Minnesota festival has been shelved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the festival made the official announcement on Wednesday (May 6) that they have decided to pull the plug on the 2020 event that was scheduled to happen on June 12 and 13.

According to Dakota News Now, public safety was the reason cited for the cancellation.

The music entertainers that were scheduled to perform at this summers festival have agreed to take part in the 2021 event according to organizers. Casey Donahew will be the headliner at next year's Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival.

Dakota News Now reports the city of Worthington has been a big COVID-19 hot spot during the outbreak, with nearly 900 confirmed cases in the county due mostly in part to the JBS meatpacking plant in Worthington.

Source: Dakota News Now