World’s Most Addictive Foods

Debbi Morello, Getty Images

Of all the things people can become addicted to, I think there's one that we are all guilty of. And that's an addiction to certain foods.

I gave up smoking years ago, and I will admit that I was addicted to cigarettes, but not anymore. I've never touched drugs. But when it comes to certain food items, I'm hooked.

How about you? Are their foods that you can't live without? I'm talking about things that taste good, not necessarily the healthiest.I mean some of it is not bad for you, but the calories may be a little high and so on.

A few years ago researchers at the University of Michigan decided to discover the world's most addictive food.They studied a long list of foods millions of people crave like ice cream, cookies, chips, chocolate, cheeseburgers, etc. Let's take a look at the results:

Top 10 Most Addictive Foods: