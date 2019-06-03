World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to Sioux Falls

They've made us laugh and have brought tears to our eyes over the years. Appeared in dozens of TV commercials for several events and the different seasons. And now the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be attending several events in the Sioux Empire.

June 5-9 the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933 are scheduled to make several appearances in the area.

The eight-horse hitch Budweiser Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Hy-Vee at 26th street and Marion Road on Wednesday June 5th from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM.

Plus:

Thursday June 6th at Walmart North on Marion road and 60th Street from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Friday June 7th at The Brookings Mall near the Brookings Liquor Store and Hy-Vee from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM For Downtown Sioux Falls monthly First Friday Music and fun event at 8th & Railroad center.

On Saturday June 8th, the Gentle Giants will also participate in the Harrisburg Days Parade. The Parade begins at 11:00 AM at the Harrisburg Middle School.

And if you have tickets to the Sioux Falls Canaries game on Sunday June 9th you can get up close again to the Clydesdales at Canaries Stadium beginning 11:00 AM prior to the ballgame.