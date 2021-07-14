Work Release Inmate Placed On Escape Status

Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate. State prison inmate Garang Majok has been placed on escape status after he failed to return to the prison at the scheduled time.

27-year old Majok is a black male, 6-feet-6 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Majok is serving concurrent sentences for third-degree simple assault and failure to appear from Minnehaha County.

If you see Majok or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.