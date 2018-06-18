The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a collision where a woman driving her vehicle rear ended another. The crash was responded to on Saturday (July 16) just after 4:00 PM, in the north bound lane of I-29 at mile marker 64:

"A 2011 GMC Sierra driven by a Sioux Falls man was traveling in the driving lane. A 2003 Chrysler Town & Country driven by A Centerville woman was in the same lane and rear ended the GMC. This caused both vehicle to go into a skid and enter the East embankment. The GMC went through a barb-wired fence, impacted a tree and ended up in a slough." said the officer describing himself by his badge number A12. "The Town & Country went partially down the embankment and stopped. The investigation showed that the female driver was distracted while operating her van."

The investigation also included the woman being tested for impairment on scene and was subsequently arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.

The male driver of the GMC was also cited for failure to maintain financial responsibility, which sources indicate is a failure to have proof of insurance.

