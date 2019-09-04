I've camped many times in Minnesota. I've also encountered black bears many times while camping in northern Minnesota. It is very rare that you hear of anyone actually being attacked by a black bear in Minnesota.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities are saying a woman was attacked and killed by a black bear while staying on an island in Rainy Lake which is on the border of Minnesota and Ontario, Canada.

A 62-year-old woman had been staying with her family in a cabin on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake. The Island is about 10 miles northeast of International Falls on the Canada side of the border.

The Star Tribune writes that the cabin which is owned by the victim's parents is on the heavily wooded island. The woman had gone outside about 6 p.m. Sunday because she heard her two dogs barking.

The dogs returned to the cabin without the woman. One of the dogs had injuries. The parents then called the Ontario Provincial Police.

It took the police a bit of time to get there and eventually they located a yearling bear standing over the victim's body.

According to Davis officers shot the bear while another yearling and a sow were nearby in the brush, acting aggressively making noises with their mouths and stomping.

Minnesota wildlife biologist Andy Tri is saying that a predatory attack by a black bear is “beyond extremely rare.”