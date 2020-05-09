Woman Breaks into Sioux Falls Airport, Steals Car

A 19 year-old-Sioux Falls woman now sits in jail after breaking into the Sioux Falls Airport and stealing a passenger's vehicle.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police took Raven Ruhlander in custody earlier this week and charged her with burglary, intentional damage to property, and grand theft.

Police told Dakota News Now that Ruhlander was seen on airport surveillance video breaking a glass door at the airport with a rock. She then proceeded to steal some money along with a car from the parking lot and flee the scene.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities arrested Ruhlander in the area of Davison and Aurora counties.

She was ultimately transferred back to Minnehaha County and then incarcerated.

Source: Dakota News Now