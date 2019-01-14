What's classier than drinking wine at Walmart? Drinking wine out of a Pringles can at Walmart while riding on a motorized shopping cart.

Police in Wichita Falls, Texas got a unique call on Friday morning from Walmart about something happening in the parking lot. Employees said there was a woman driving a motorized shopping cart around the parking lot and she'd been at it for at least two-and-a-half hours! She was also drinking wine out of a Pringles can.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was already gone. They found her at a nearby restaurant. She wasn't arrested, but the cops informed her that the store was officially banning her.