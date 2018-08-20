MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus says he is taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a "consensual relationship."

In a tweet late Saturday, Cephus didn't specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately reply to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday. Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he met with Cephus on Saturday but declined to comment further on his legal situation.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval issued a statement Saturday confirming the department has investigated Cephus but provided no details of the allegations.

Wisconsin, expected to be one of the top teams in the country this season, opens its season Aug. 21 at home against Western Kentucky.

