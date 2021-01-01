It hasn't taken long for some criminals to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the last person you would think would be trying to commit a crime during the pandemic is someone who is supposed to be helping those who are sick.

That however has apparently happened after authorities in Wisconsin announced on Thursday that they had arrested a pharmacist in the state.

Grafton Police announced the arrest of a pharmacist after the person allegedly "intentionally" destroyed over 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former pharmacist faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property valued at $8,000 to $11,000.

Even though it is disgusting what this pharmacist did, it shouldn't be shocking as there are crazy anti-vaxxers out there with nutty conspiracy theories, but it is one thing to be ignorant and avoid scientific help, but it is on a whole different level of crazy to intentionally destroy life saving vaccines as a medical professional.

According to reports, the Aurora Medical Center announced the accused "acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration" with hopes of destroying the vaccine doses.

Originally the Trump administration had hoped to have 20 million vaccine doses administered by the end of 2020, but have fallen well short with only about 3 million administered so far.

Hopefully this incident will be isolated and the vaccine will continue to be rolled out at a more rapid pace over the next couple of months so that we can get back to more normalcy in 2021.