Winter Wonderland Lights Up the Night at Falls Park

If you have any doubt that Sioux Falls has one of the best parks systems in the country, don't. In fact, it has recently been verified. According to a report from Only in Your State, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has a Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).

Every year this commission gives out accreditation to park and rec systems across the country, which lets communities know the quality of their outdoor recreation areas and the group/groups managing them.

Accreditation is not easy either. This official designation is only achieved every 5 years and there are 151 standards that must be met. Out of the 10,000 park and recreation agencies in the country, only about 2% receive a CAPRA stamp of approval. This year Sioux Falls was one of them, receiving a perfect score!

Falls Park is a true gem in the Sioux Falls crown year-round, but at holiday time it really dazzles. This Friday, the holiday season truly lights up, (If you'll pardon the expression), when the switch for Winter Wonderland is flipped at 5 PM Friday, November 20. Falls Park will be dressed to impress, nightly, from 5 PM to midnight, through Sunday, January 10.

According to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department, this year's display will feature more than a mile of garland, 40 wreaths, 270 decorated trees, 275 decorated light poles, over 25 miles of strings of lights, and numerous animated lighted features. There is also a dedicated radio channel (FM 97.7) with holiday music you can listen to as you drive through the park.

Additionally, on Saturday, November 21, from 6 to 9 PM at the Falls Overlook Cafe will be hosting their Winter Wonderland Celebration. You can enjoy the amazing holiday light display while staying toasty warm in the cafe listening to live music from Beautiful Kingdom.

For more information on Winter Wonderland, see Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., the Falls Overlook Cafe, and Visit Sioux Falls.

